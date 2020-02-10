Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might return to the United Kingdom in March for the Commonwealth Day Service, marking their first visit to the country following their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

Harry and Meghan who said they would continue to support the monarchy despite becoming "financially independent" members have been reportedly invited by Queen Elizabeth II to complete their royal duties on the Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 9.

The royal family annually attends a service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 to commemorate Commonwealth Day, for which the monarch has asked her grandson to return to London to join the rest of the family. The one-hour event is also attended by government representatives of the 53 member nations. "The couple is expected to arrive in the UK with Archie, who will be 10 months old, for a final round of official engagements before returning to their new base in Canada," reports The Sunday Times.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex will be attending the service as president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

According to the outlet, the royal couple has to return to Britain with their son Archie for a "final round of royal duties after enjoying a big payday," referring to their recent secret appearance in Miami at the JP Morgan-sponsored Alternative Investment Summit for which they reportedly earned $1million (774900 pounds).

Harry and Meghan made their first joint public appearance in Miami last week after announcing their decision to split their time in the UK and Canada. At the investment summit attended by an audience of 425 bankers and several celebrities, Harry spoke about dealing with the death of his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales and his decision to give up his role as a senior royal. There has been no official confirmation on if they were paid to attend the summit.

Meanwhile, Ronn Torossian, CEO of New York-based firm 5W Public Relations told Mail Online about Harry and Meghan's appearance at Florida investment summit: "One would imagine they flew privately from Canada to Miami, had a hotel suite, and hair and makeup artist, which could cost $100,000 (77,000 pounds) to $250,000 (193,000 pounds) in expenses. Harry and Meghan will be the highest-paid speakers that exist on the corporate market."