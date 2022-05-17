Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly avoided getting severely humiliated in public when they refused to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2.

A survey conducted by The Express checked the likelihood of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex getting booed while on the balcony. The majority, at 87 percent, said "Yes" while 12 percent said "No" while only one percent is unsure.

The poll ran from midday on Saturday, May 7 until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, in which readers were asked if they "would boo Meghan and Harry if they appeared on the palace balcony."

One reader wrote in response to the poll, "As the Queen steps out I would cheer followed by other senior royals who would also be cheered but as this pair stepped out (if they were going to) I would certainly be tempted to boo."

Another commented, "I definitely would boo them regardless of where they are, in a crowd, amongst royals...anywhere in fact."

Meanwhile, royal expert Carole Malone said earlier this month that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not get the warm welcome they anticipate with their return to the U.K.

Calling it a "tragedy," she said the couple's "presence will disrupt the celebrations" and take attention away from Queen Elizabeth II." She said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would also "hate the fact they've been lumped into the Bad Royals Box with Prince Andrew, because comparisons will be made that all three of them have disgraced the royal family, trashed its reputation and hurt people who did nothing to deserve it."

Malone called it a "good thing" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided not to be part of the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Instead, a statement from Buckingham Palace announced that only working royals will join Queen Elizabeth II to watch the RAF flypast on the balcony. It is understood that the couple will join other family events instead. They will be in the U.K. with their children Archie and Lilibet.