Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations from June 2 to 5. However, they will not be in the royal lineup for the RAF flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced that only working royals will be on hand to watch the traditional air show on June 2. In a statement, the representative said, "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

This means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excluded because they left their royal duties in January 2020. Prince Andrew also retired from public life in 2019 and the Queen stripped him of his patronages and military titles in January this year. Meanwhile, the Duke of York's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also not included because they have their respective careers.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burdening' Queen by bringing Archie, Lilibet to Jubilee

The palace announcement contradicted reports that Queen Elizabeth II had invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. But E! News presenter Loni Love suggested that the couple could have been part of the balcony appearance too had it not been for Prince Andrew.

She said, "First of all, Meghan and Harry asked to come to the Jubilee. They didn't ask to be on the balcony so, I think that's the thing."

Love claimed that the palace decided to exclude Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance so "it wouldn't look like they snubbed Andrew." There were reportedly also concerns that the trio might get booed while on the balcony.

Regardless, she said what is important for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the reunion with the royals. They have announced that they are excited to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children, Archie, and Lilibet. This would be the first time that the royals will see Lilibet, who will turn one year old on June 4. It would also be a reunion with Archie, 3, whom they last saw when he was 10 months old.