Royal biographer Angela Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only burdening Queen Elizabeth II with their decision to bring their children Archie and Lilibet to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Speaking to GB News, the author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" said that the couple chose a bad time to bring their children to the U.K. She said they could have picked a different time that would be less stressful for the Queen. But they chose an event where the royals are expected to gather to celebrate her 70th year on the throne.

She said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose the wrong time to introduce their daughter Lilibet to her namesake and great-grandmother. It is believed that the royals have yet to personally see the 11-month-old, whose first birthday on June 4 coincidentally falls during the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Sussexes have reportedly only introduced their daughter via video calls.

Show host Stephen Dixon suggested that the arrival of the children might be a "good ice-breaker" between the couple and the royal family. But Levin insisted that it is wrong for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "to bring their small children over at this time."

She explained, "The Queen is going to be very heavily in demand. There is a lot she has to do during that weekend." The royal expert claimed that "it will be hard" for Her Majesty "because she doesn't have the energy nor the mobility."

Levin added, "To have small children, who don't know her, coming around for tea is another burden on her. They could have come any time before now, and done it quietly and nicely, and that would have been a very special and intimate family event. But with so much going on during the Jubilee, it is just the wrong time."

The royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to bring Archie and Lilibet to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations could be "another chance to make more money out of Netflix."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be included in family events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But they are excluded from the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance because they are no longer working royals.