Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been excluded from the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance because the royals fear their appearance might create negative headlines.

A statement from Buckingham Palace announced that only working royals will be on show on the balcony on June 2 for the RAF flypast. This means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not be present, although they will reportedly be included in other family events and will get global coverage.

Excluding the trio from the royal lineup on the Buckingham Palace balcony is understandable. The Duke of York withdrew from public life in 2019 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. They no longer represent the British monarchy.

Read more Prince William fears Prince Harry will use Platinum Jubilee for publicity

But according to columnist Carole Malone, the real reason for their absence has something to do with their image. She claimed that their appearance may attract negative headlines given the controversies they have been involved in.

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre and he recently settled the case out of court. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuously get bombarded with criticism since they abandoned their royal life.

Malone claimed that the trio might get ridiculed or face boos if they appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. She wrote in her piece for The Express: "Of course, Meghan and Harry will hate the fact they've been lumped into the Bad Royals Box with Prince Andrew because comparisons will be made that all three of them have disgraced the royal family, trashed its reputation and hurt people who did nothing to deserve it." She called it "a good thing they won't be on the balcony."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that only working royals will be on the balcony with the Queen. The announcement contradicts previous reports that claimed Queen Elizabeth II invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join her and the rest of the royals to watch the RAF flypast on the balcony.