A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Mehan Markle would not pass up the chance to be seen with the British royals to stay relevant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix in exchange for the release of original content after they abandoned their royal duties in 2020. In their Oprah interview last year, they said it was the only way they could think of to become financially independent as they were no longer under the royal checkbook.

However, out of two announced projects with Netflix, they are down to just one, the documentary "Heart of Invictus," after the streamer dropped Meghan Markle's animated series "Pearl." The duchess has also yet to release her first Spotify podcast called "Archetypes" in the summer.

Suffice to say, it has taken them a long time to deliver on their agreement. According to Russell Myers, it is for this reason that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still need their ties with the British royals. He claimed it will help them "stay relevant."

One way to show their connection with the family is through their appearance at the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations that will take place from June 2 to 5. Myers told Australia's "Today" show, "It's astonishing that they still feel that they need to be there to be seen but it's the currency isn't it, they still need to stay relevant."

He claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "would never pass an opportunity to be in the spotlight and to be rubbing shoulders with the Royal Family." He added, "No matter how much they argue against it, they still need to be seen as royal."

Myers' statements came after the couple announced their excitement to be part of the event that will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. They even shared that they will be bringing their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, whose first birthday will fall on June 4. Fellow royal expert Angela Levin thought it is a bad time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be introducing their daughter to the royal family as it could potentially steal the spotlight from Her Majesty.