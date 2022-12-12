Royals experts were quick to react when Prince Harry, in an explosive new trailer for his and Meghan Markle's Netflix show released recently, claimed they "were happy to lie to protect" his brother, Prince William.

The teaser did not detail who Prince Harry is referring to in the incendiary comments, which are projected to add fuel to his ongoing spat with Prince William. In the video, the husband of Meghan Markle stated, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us."

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan, who has been known for criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reacted to the latest trailer and wrote on Twitter, "King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy."

Roya Nikkhah, a royal editor at The Sunday Times, also commented on the teaser and penned, "Prince Harry talks of 'institutional gaslighting' and says 'they were willing to lie to protect my brother.' Meghan says 'I was being fed to the wolves.' Looks like part two of the Sussexes' Netflix series will drop more bombs on the monarchy as Harry and Meghan speak their truths."

Royal author Angela Levin also said on Twitter, "Harry and Meghan are now going too far. Trailer shows H saying 'They (the aides) were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us' and Meghan says 'I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.' PROVE IT."

Rebecca English of The Daily Mail added, "As we all suspected last week, the gloves are off. Harry and Meghan accuse Buckingham Palace of 'institutional gaslighting.' He says say 'they' (not clear who) were 'happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.'"

The dramatic 90-second trailer came ahead of the second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries -- scheduled to drop on Thursday – that focuses on their decision to step back as senior working royals.

The teaser opened with Prince Harry saying, "I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did." Meghan Markle stated, "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were." Harry adds: "I said 'we need to get out of here.'"

It also featured snaps and footage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in California with their kids --- Archie and Lilibet – and ended with the Duke of Sussex saying, "To move to the next chapter, you've got to finish the first chapter." His wife added, "It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the royal experts' reactions to the explosive new trailer for their Netflix show.