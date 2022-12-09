King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family are panicking that more people would go public with similar experiences to Ngozi Fulani, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest issue, that King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the other members of the blue-blooded clan were scrambling to manage the crisis, desperate to prove the monarchy was in step with the times and keenly aware that the most recent gaffe underlined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 allegation in their bombshell TV interview of racist behaviour in the highest ranks of the royals.

An unnamed palace insider said, "Charles and Camilla had been working closely with William and Kate Middleton to champion diversity and inclusion. Fulani's claims have taken them back to square one."

In trying to modernise the monarchy, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton must overcome a checkered past. Before his 2021 death, Prince Philip was known for making statements that were often laughed off as gaffes but were truly offensive.

In 1986, the late King Consort told British students in China, "If you stay here much longer, you'll all be slitty-eyed," and two years later joked to a hiker in Papua New Guinea, "You managed not to get eaten then?" In 2002, the father of King Charles III also asked an aboriginal leader in Australia, "Do you still throw spears at each other?"

Princess Michael of Kent, wife of Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, was forced to apologize after wearing a blackamoor brooch to a lunch attended by the biracial Meghan Markle in 2017. Another palace insider shared, "The royals have a history of being tone-deaf. Princess Michael of Kent made a huge blunder when she wore the 'racist brooch.'"

It furthered, "Aides have been holding damage-control meetings. They're shaking in fear that others will come forward – maybe former staff – making similar claims."

While King Charles III's PR team tries to mitigate the damage, in their new home in Montecito, California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be having a case of "I told you so."

The palace insider stated, "Harry and Meghan feel vindicated that racism is being exposed and think it's a good thing that Ngozi Fulani outed Lady Hussey. Harry couldn't stand this woman!"

As for Prince William, the future king is allegedly only looking forward. The same source said, "To be honest, William isn't particularly tight with Lady Susan Hussey. Nevertheless, he's horribly embarrassed and appalled. For William and Kate, any form of racism is simply unacceptable."

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to comment on the claims that they are scrambling to manage the race row in the palace. So, devoted supporters of the royal family should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.