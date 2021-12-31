Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the recipients of criticism from locals in London when asked about what they think of the couple in an interview about the events that happened to the royal family in 2021.

GB News asked members of the public for their opinions on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for its "Alastair Stewart: A Royal Year 2021" programme. The show host acknowledged that it has "been a turbulent year" for the British royals before asking people about their "most memorable moment" among the events in the royal household.

One local told royal reporter Cameron Walker "Meghan and Harry, opph. It's mainly bad," when asked why, the person replied, "Just everything surrounding them, the bad press, the bad publicity, all of it. It is just poor." Another said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have disgraced the royal family" and claimed that "the further away they are the better."

Another commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview and said, "There's no interaction. You should just let them speak and say things and it was clearly shown afterward there's a lot of inaccuracies."

However, one woman supported the Duchess of Sussex and applauded her for sharing what she went through in the interview in March. Meghan Markle had accused the palace of racism after one senior royal allegedly raised concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin colour would be before he was born. She also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts and asked for help for her mental health from the firm but they turned their backs on her.

One woman told Walker that she could relate to the former "Suits" star saying, "Meghan coming out and telling us what she went through in the family. I mean coming from a minority background that kind of stayed."

Meanwhile, others chose the death of Prince Philip as their most memorable event that happened for the royal family in 2021. On a positive note, one said the addition of great-grandchildren should make Queen Elizabeth II happy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet on June 4, Princess Eugenie had her son August on Feb. 9, Princess Beatrice gave birth to daughter Sienna on Sept. 18, and Zara Tindall's son Lucas arrived on March 21.