Talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off-limits for the British Royal Family over the holidays, according to a royal expert who claimed that the couple will only bring tears to the family.

Royal expert Adam Helliker claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far only caused heartache for the royals. Therefore, conversations about them are prohibited especially during the holiday season.

He told The Sun, "I think if it's one guarantee you can make, it's that the subject, which will not be raised, is anything to do with Harry and Meghan or Netflix."

Helliker added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already done so much in terms of spoiling the royals' festive mood. He alleged that they have also "spoiled enough of their days so far, especially Charles and Camilla's early days as new King and Queen."

He then branded the couple as "almost a nuclear radioactive subject" and that anything to do with them "is going to end in tears."

Helliker's claims came after the release of "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix on Dec. 8. In it, the couple alleged that Buckingham Palace is willing to lie to protect Prince William, but is not willing to tell the truth to protect them.

The Duke of Sussex likewise raised eyebrows when he insinuated that his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was a puppet to the institution. He also recalled being yelled at by Prince William for leaving his royal duties and King Charles III giving an all-in-or-out ultimatum for him and Meghan Markle when he suggested they become part-time working royals.

Buckingham Palace and the royal family have remained mum on the allegations. Instead, they continued with their public duties and carried on with royal Christmas traditions including the Christmas speech and the walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for mass.

King Charles III did not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas speech but made a shout-out to Prince William and Kate Middleton. This would be the fourth time that the Sussex couple did not celebrate Christmas with the royals in the U.K.