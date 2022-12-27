A royal expert claimed that King Charles III purposely did not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas speech because he refused to stir any more royal drama involving the couple.

In his first speech as monarch, the 74-year-old paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. He also honoured the work done by other working royals and public servants.

His recorded message included footage of Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Edward as they went about doing their public duties. His Majesty even praised the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But according to royal expert Simon McCoy, it was a "deliberate" move on King Charles III's part to not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas speech.

"The images of the working members of the royal family, that was quite clear that was quite deliberate. This is the future. And why should he mention the non-working members of the royal family?" McCoy told the Daily Star.

The former BBC News presenter claimed that had King Charles III mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then it would only distract from the work the royals do in the U.K. He said that "it would have been rather difficult because then all the focus would have been off to America again."

McCoy explained, "I think we've all had enough of it. That's a private matter now, whether they (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) want it to be, but it is private. And clearly, that's what the King feels it should remain."

Aside from not mentioning the Sussex couple, King Charles III also did not show framed photos of his family in his Christmas speech, which Queen Elizabeth II used to do. Instead of sitting down, he also delivered his message standing up and chose to record his speech at St. George's Chapel, and not at Buckingham Palace.

McCoy also observed from the Christmas speech that King Charles III "looked quite tired" and that he is "still grieving" the loss of his mother. Still, he praised the monarch for continuing the Christmas tradition that Queen Elizabeth II had left and doing it "admirably" by "referring to her in such an emotional way."