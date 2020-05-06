Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turns one on Wednesday. The tot will be celebrating his special day with his parents in Los Angeles, California.

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't have a huge celebration for their son's first birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have made some rather cute plans for the little one.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are expected to mark their son's milestone birthday by releasing new portraits of the one-year-old. As the couple has signed off from their Sussex Royal Instagram account, it is unclear how the pictures will be released to the public.

"You can expect to see him," a spokesman for the couple told the Sunday Times, as reported by Hello.

The last time the couple released a picture of the young British royal was on New Year's Eve last year. The couple released a video review of their year on their Instagram account which featured a snap of the toddler in his father's arms in front of a lake in Canada, where they lived from late November to early March.

According to OK! magazine, Harry and Meghan have an organic birthday cake and meaningful gifts planned for their only son's first birthday.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet: "Meghan's an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she'll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week. It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one-year-old."

Nicholl added that the trio may spend some time in the pool if the weather is good. While no friends of the couple can visit Archie due to coronavirus lockdown, the toddler will have the company of his mother's rescue dogs- Guy the Beagle and Oz the Labrador.

"Those two dogs are the family's saving grace. They're extremely good with Archie and he's very used to them. With no playdates in the diary, I think they're his best friends at the moment," Nicholl said.

The royal expert says that Archie will also receive wishes from his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, via a Zoom video call. Nicholl also noted that it won't be surprising if the couple also come up with a pregnancy announcement on Archie's special day.