Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, through their non-profit organisation Archwell Foundation, donated to Genesis Women's Shelter & Support after the shelter was hit hard by the ferocious Texas storm.

The donation will fund the repairs to the facilities, including the transitional housing, offices, and on-site school, and other immediate needs. In a statement posted on social media, the shelter sent their gratitude to the royal couple for the warmth they provided amid the winter storm.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, also expressed her gratitude to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their generosity. She said their donation will help the shelter get back on its feet.

"In spite of the devasting winter storms here in Texas, our hearts have been warmed by the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries. Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet," Langbein said in a statement published by ET adding, "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

The donation comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex learned of the situation in Texas amid the brewing storm. They were "heartbroken" seeing communities struggle to access basic resources such as water, heat, food, and shelter. Genesis, which helps victims of domestic violence, suffered power loss, burst pipes, and damaged ceilings because of the storm.

For the first time in 35+ yrs, our emergency shelter & transitional housing have been completely shut down due to burst pipes & power loss. If you are currently in a position to help, we ask that you make a donation; our needs are critical and immediate: https://t.co/ROAvzIsHBg pic.twitter.com/qXPdWsylyn Why advertise with us February 18, 2021

The couple hopes that through their donation they can bring relief, comfort, and certainty. A spokesperson revealed that "their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's donation to the women's shelter is a testament to their vow to "live a life of service" even after they stepped back as senior royals. They consider service as universal despite a declaration from Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 19 that they are no longer to perform "responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."