Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the U.K. for Christmas, despite reports that Queen Elizabeth II is looking forward to hosting them and the rest of the royals at Sandringham.

It is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined an invitation from the British monarch to spend the Christmas holidays at her Norfolk estate, as per tradition within the family. Multiple sources claimed that preparations have to be made earlier so the palace checked in with the couple to see if they could be there. Sadly, they will not be attending.

"There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming," one insider told Page Six.

The source added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would have communicated it to their family by now" if they had wanted to join Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royals for Christmas at Sandringham.

The insider expressed dismay and sadness that the couple, who now lives in Santa Barbara, California with their two children, will not join the royals. Everyone had reportedly expected them to be there especially since this is the first Christmas for Queen Elizabeth II without her husband, Prince Philip.

"So one would have hoped they would want to be with her," the source said and shared the possible reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not join the queen. They reportedly do not want to attract media frenzy with their return to the U.K.

"I think everyone understands there will be a frenzy when they both come back to the UK, but they need to rip the [Band-Aid] off and get on with it," the insider suggested.

Aside from Christmas at Sandringham, it is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also not attend Her Majesty's annual Christmas lunch for her extended family. The gathering is usually held at Buckingham Palace. But for this year, it could be at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth II has been staying while doctors tend to her health.