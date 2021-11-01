Queen Elizabeth II is said to be determined to recover soon so she can join her family for their traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham.

Royal sources claimed the 95-year-old British monarch, who is still on medical leave, is "totally committed" to hosting Christmas at her Norfolk home. She wants to make this year's gathering happen after missing out on last year's reunion. She and the late Prince Philip had a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle because of restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A palace source told the Mirror, "This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones. The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks."

The insider claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is "resting under doctors' orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period." The Christmas gathering at Sandringham will reportedly be the "perfect tonic" after she was forced to cancel her public engagements in light of her health concerns.

Buckingham Palace has not fully divulged the real reason for Her Majesty's extended medical leave. The palace announced last week Friday that she has to take the next two weeks off from doing public engagements. However, she is doing light duties from her desk and conducting meetings through video calls.

Royal aides hinted that there is nothing seriously wrong with the queen's health and that she is in "good spirits." Her doctors reportedly only took "sensible precautions." Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said during his speech in Rome ahead of the G20 summit that Her Majesty is in "very good form."

Aside from cancelling her trip to Northern Ireland, Queen Elizabeth II also had to "regretfully" cancel an official visit to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall next Saturday. But she is determined to be there at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday. Rumours have it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making the trip back to the U.K. with their children Archie and Lilibet to join the family for Christmas at Sandringham.