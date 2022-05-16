A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face the inevitability of losing their importance when the time comes that they can no longer bank on their royal connections.

British journalist Robert Hardman said the couple relies on their ties to the royals to promote their brand. They may have done several charitable causes but at the end of the day, their connection to the British royal family is what is important to those working with them.

As such, he said there will come a day when they will lose their relevance and slowly recede from the headlines. He told Write Royalty, "I think their brand depends entirely on their royal status and their royal connections, and therefore that's what they are going to have to trade on, however much they say otherwise."

The royal biographer claimed that people will go after sensational details about the royal family, especially with Prince Harry's memoir coming up later this year. He added, "It will be the royal stuff in Harry's book, when it comes out, that people want to know about, not the worthy charitable activity."

However, as time goes on, he believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become like the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, who "inevitably slowly recede from top billing on the news agenda." He thinks that this will be a "slow process" for the couple, who now lives with their two children in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple has long been compared to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, who lived as commoners after they left their duties. The duke, formerly King Edward II, abdicated in 1936 so he could marry the duchess, a divorcee, and American socialite Wallis Simpson.

But this is not the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about losing their relevance. Fellow royal expert Russell Myers claimed that the couple would not pass the chance to rub shoulders with the British royals and be in the spotlight with them to "stay relevant." After all, they still "need to be seen as royal."