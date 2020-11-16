Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, and other members of the British royal family took to their social media accounts to send out special messages to the heir apparent especially when they are all isolating separately due to pandemic.

The Sun notes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not wish the Prince of Wales "publicly." Since their Sussex Royal Instagram remains defunct after shutting it down earlier this year, they were expected to skip this part. It is believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have sent their love and birthday wishes to their father "privately."

Harry and Meghan closed their official social media account earlier this year after they stepped down from their royal duties. As per their arrangement, they were forbidden from using the term "royal." Meanwhile, Meghan has shown no interest in returning to social media anytime soon. Instead, she has expressed her concerns about people who are obsessed with social media.

In a virtual interview for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, the former "Suits" actress said why she has been away from social media for so long.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time... I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it," as quoted by E!

Meanwhile, the queen took to her official Instagram to share an old and rare snap of her first-born. "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!" she wrote on the black-and-white picture where she is holding Prince Charles in her lap.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge posted a solo picture of Prince Charles where he can be seen smiling to the camera. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!" they wrote with a cake emoji.

Prince Charles is the first in line to the British throne as he is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Born in the year 1948, he is the longest longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held the title since 1958.