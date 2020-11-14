Amid speculations that Queen Elizabeth II will step down to give way to her son Prince Charles next year, she isn't retiring anytime soon! According to royal sources, the British monarch is "keen to get back to normal" after the coronavirus pandemic. She is reportedly looking forward to the release of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The British monarch's courtiers have reportedly confirmed she has no intention of retiring and intends to serve the nation "for all of her life". The 94-year-old royal wants to get back to her normal life after the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Plans are now afoot to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne in 2022.

Aides have also reportedly dismissed talk of a Regency - where the queen would step aside to allow her son Prince Charles to take the throne, Daily Mail reports.

After her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's wedding on July 17, the queen arrived straight from the wedding venue to an unprecedented personal ceremony to bestow knighthood on national war veteran Captain Tom Moore. The ceremony was in recognition of his £33million fundraising effort for the NHS.

The Second World War veteran was knighted with her father, George VI's sword. It was a unique ceremony held outside in Windsor Castle garden for the first time to lower the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

The monarch addressed to the nation at the end of March, where she called on the country to pull together in the face of adversity.

Last week, she was seen wearing a face mask for the first time in public as she marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior in a small private ceremony ahead of Remembrance Sunday in Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the queen is mourning the death of a close friend, Lady Moyra Campbell. The latter is among the women who accompanied her as she took her solemn vows at her historic coronation in 1953. Lady Moyra died in Belfast on Sunday, when the monarch was honouring fallen World War One heroes at a special Remembrance Day service in London.

Moyra, 90, was a renowned charity fundraiser in Northern Ireland. In 2012, she put her own Norman Hartnell-designer gown she wore to the queen's coronation on display to raise funds for children's charities. She is survived by her husband Commander Peter Campbell and sons Rory and Michael.