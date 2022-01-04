Plans are said to be on the horizon for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. this year which would be a great time for them to introduce Lilibet to the British royals.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to be in Europe in May for the Invictus Games, where wounded or ailing soldiers and veterans compete in adaptive sports. The games are set for May 29 to June 5 in the Netherlands, after they were cancelled in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were originally scheduled to take place in The Hague in 2020.

Talking about the event, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers speculated that it would make sense for the 37-year old to pay a visit to his family in the U.K. as well. It would be a good time for them to reunite as he said on the podcast "Pod Save the Queen," I think that that's probably a fair bet to say that we may see them in the springtime."

Meghan Markle is reportedly also expected to support Prince Harry at the Invictus Games and they will likely bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them for the trip. Coincidentally, the games overlap with Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It will be a four-day event happening from June 2 to 5. Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm, but royal experts expect that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be there as well despite their alleged rift with the family.

"It's been a busy year and it probably is a good time to let this year go, see what happens in the new year and hopefully we will see them back in the UK. Because Harry has got the Invictus Games, fingers crossed [in May/June], so one would assume he will come back and see his family," Myers said.

Prince Harry has reportedly expressed interest to be part of his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. At what capacity, no one knows as of yet. Like Myers, royal biographer Katie Nicholl also believes that the event will reunite the duke, Meghan Markle, and their children with the British royals.