Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently residing in Vancouver Island but they are now planning to build a new home at their favourite private members' club. The new home is estimated to cost £3million. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in self-isolation at their Canada home amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Sun, they want to build the house at Soho Farmhouse. For those unfamiliar, Soho Farmhouse is a luxurious 100 acres members club in Oxfordshire countryside, UK. It happens to be the same place where Victoria and David Beckham have built a retreat. Also, this is where Meghan Markle threw her lavish three-day spinster outing with her friends before her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

"This house will be their bolthole when they are in the UK. It is costing around £3million and will be on the opposite side of the Farmhouse to the small house being built for the Beckhams," a source told the publication.

More details from the report suggest that they are planning to build a three-bedroom Cotswolds retreat and driving passage. So, who is going to pay for the house? It is understood that the couple will be paying for the house from their own pockets. Not only that, they are also paying back taxpayers £2.4 million that was spend on renovating Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

In other news, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Daily Mail is reporting that Meghan has forbidden Harry from traveling to the UK to see his father amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the palace announced that Charles is infected, and he is currently in quarantine. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is not comfortable with Harry "traveling anywhere right now."

"Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad... Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help," the source goes on to say.

The last time Harry met his father was earlier in March before he returned to Canada. The couple had travelled back to the UK to undertake their final round of engagements before they officially step down from their roles as senior royals on Tuesday, March 31.