Despite the tough year they had due to several factors including a feud with the British royal family, relocation to a different country, and an unfortunate miscarriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been "glowing" since their exit as senior royals.

Royal watchers say the Sussexes look happier and healthier than they ever did while living in the United Kingdom, and describe the move as the "California effect," reports The Sun.

Meanwhile, another expert claims that Harry is developing an American way of speaking and is starting to sound just like his wife Meghan Markle. Jennifer Dorman, an expert sociolinguist at language learning app Babbel, made the observation after watching their production company Archewell Audio's first podcast and claimed that Harry is starting to mimic his wife's voice.

Social media users also noticed a change in the appearances of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex when the couple surprised a group of poetry students representing Get Lit. "I don't know if it's the California effect...but Harry and Meghan look so good and glowing every time they show up," one person wrote, while another added, "Meghan looks genuinely happy and Harry looks relaxed and unstressed. So good to see!"

"They are glowing. Both looking amazing and happy," a third one wrote.

Meanwhile, some compared Meghan's new look to her acting days, noting that she is resembling her "Suits" character Rachel Zane with her flowing hair and a laidback blue shirt.

"Big Rachel Zane energy with this look and I'm here for it," one user wrote, while another exclaimed, "The throwback! I love it!"

Many of the Duchess's co-stars from the show including Gabriel Macht, Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, and Patrick J. Adams had attended her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

The 39-year-old quit her acting career prior to her marriage into the British royal family, but quit as a senior royal last year to start a new life in Los Angeles. The financially-independent royals now have their own charity Archewell, a production house for their podcasts with Spotify, and a mega-million deal with streaming giant Netflix. The duo, along with their son Archie, moved to their first indepently-bought home in Santa Barbara in June last year.