Prince Harry had reached out to Prince Charles ahead of his and Meghan Markle's visit to Windsor last week Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly called his father first before he flew back home to his country with his wife. He contacted him and "said he was coming over with Meghan and he wanted to meet." The Prince of Wales was said to be very glad and agreed to meet them. He was "happy to have them."

A source told The Sun, "Harry instigated it all. It was an olive branch from Harry and made in an effort to clear the air." The insider added, "He made the approach to Charles who was obviously very happy, and accepted. Charles maintains that Harry is a much-loved son and is always welcome to come back and visit."

The source claimed that the future king also "wants to heal things with his son and his daughter-in-law and ultimately wants to meet his grandchildren." He acted out on what Queen Elizabeth II said when "Megxit was signed, they will always be a much-loved part of the family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex refuted speculations that they will head straight to The Hague for the Invictus Games without seeing Queen Elizabeth II. They "managed to diminish any idea they were snubbing her."

It is said that the 95-year old "agreed to see them both" but only after they had met Prince Charles. They reportedly had some "clear the air" discussions at Windsor Castle, although the extent of their talks are unclear. They were not able to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton who were believed to be unavailable at that moment to see them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly flew to the U.K. on Wednesday and stayed at Frogmore Cottage where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live with their son August. They then met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla on Thursday. Visitors to St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and claimed they looked happy and relaxed. The couple even waved at them when they called their attention.