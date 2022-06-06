Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a few guests to their daughter Lilibet's birthday party on Saturday, June 4. It is said that they had the gathering at Windsor's Frogmore Cottage.

Lilibet turned one year old on the third day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As such, only a few royal family members were able to join. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited Mike and Zara Tindall's children, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, to the party.

They also invited Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10. It is understood that Charlie Van Straubenzee, the godfather of the couple's son Archie, was also invited along with his brother Tom, who is Princess Charlotte's godfather.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had an informal garden party complete with balloons, party games, and a birthday cake.

A source shared that "it was a lovely do and had everything you'd expect from a child's birthday party." However, there "was no formal entertainment." The insider said that the couple wanted for Lilibet's party "to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

"It was a nice opportunity for the other royal children to meet Lilibet for the first time. And as her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussions ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day," the source said adding, "One idea that proved very popular was a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy, which had been spotted in Selfridges."

It is unclear if Queen Elizabeth II was there at Lilibet's birthday party. But according to reports, she had already finally met her great-granddaughter in person before the gathering.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton were not able to attend the intimate gathering. The couple, along with their two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in Cardiff, Wales. However, they greeted Lilibet on her birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Other senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla, also greeted Lilibet.