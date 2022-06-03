It was reportedly a big moment for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they finally personally introduced their daughter Lilibet to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, June 2.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, the monarch finally met her namesake at Windsor Castle. He did not specify when or how the meeting took place. But he hinted that it could have happened after the Trooping the Colour parade and the RAF flypast.

"Of course, we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they're staying at Frogmore Cottage," he told BBC Breakfast adding, "So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake."

The co-author of "Finding Freedom" said that the public should not expect any pictures from Lilibet's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. Nor should they wait for any photos from the young royal's birthday on June 4.

Lilibet will turn one year old on Saturday, which is Day 3 of the Platinum Jubilee celebration. It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold an intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage and they have invited Her Majesty.

Speaking about the birthday party, Scobie said that it will not be "some sort of big birthday extravagant event." He has been told that people "shouldn't expect anything."

The biographer explained, "Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen, and of course, we know how much she's been looking forward to it. They've been held back by a pandemic. And so this really was the first time."

According to reports, palace aides have cleared out Queen Elizabeth II's diary on Saturday so she can be there for Lilibet's birthday. She was initially scheduled to be at the Epsom Derby with Prince Andrew, but it is unlikely she will attend the event after her horses pulled out and because of her mobility issues. The Duke of York also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

It is believed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be there to join Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth II in celebrating Lilibet's first birthday. They will be in Cardiff, Wales to meet performers and crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.