King Charles III will have his coronation alongside Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, and while the guest list has yet to be revealed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking forward to being part of the event.

The coronation coincides with the fourth birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie. There have been questions about whether they would fly to the U.K. or stay in California to celebrate their child's milestone.

However, the hosts over at the "Royally Us" podcast believe the couple wants to be at the coronation. But, His Majesty is reportedly waiting until the release of their Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir. Their invitation could depend on the contents of their upcoming projects, and the potential damage this could have on the reputation of the monarchy and the royal family.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of the couple's docuseries which is rumoured to be a love story. But reports claimed the show will come out this year on Dec. 8. Penguin Random House announced the Duke of Sussex's book, titled "Spare," will hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

Christine Ross and her co-host Christina Garibaldi think that the couple hopes that any tension coming from the release of the memoir and the series would have then cooled off before the May coronation. Garibaldi said an invite for the Sussexes hinges on "how bad the bridges could be burned" following the release of their projects.

"I think it all depends on what we are going to see in the next couple of months...Maybe they are hoping that between January 10 and, you know, May they have enough time to cool any tensions that might arise."

The royals are reportedly already bracing themselves for any damaging revelations from Prince Harry in his memoir. There are claims that he targeted his stepmother Camilla and King Charles III in his book. But he reportedly did not talk ill about the late Queen Elizabeth II. Yet, no one else is privy to its contents aside from the duke himself, his publisher, and his ghostwriter JR Moehringer, so the public will just have to wait to find out more about "Spare" when it comes out.