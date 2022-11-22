Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries now has a release date. It was initially rumoured to have been delayed to 2023, but a publication revealed it will push through with its original December release.

Page Six confirmed that the show will come out on Dec. 8, but did not share any more details about its title and storyline. There are speculations that it will showcase the couple's love story. A source claimed that it was initially called "Chapters" but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed their minds.

Meghan Markle confirmed the docuseries in two separate magazine interviews. In her interview with The Cut, she hinted that it is a love story and said, "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story."

Meanwhile, in her recent Variety interview, she shared how the Netflix show is not how she and Prince Harry would have told it. But she is still trusting director Liz Garbus with their story.

There are also claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially hired Garrett Bradley to helm the show. The award-winning "Naomi Osaka" director left the project reportedly due to creative differences as she had wanted to film inside the couple's Montecito mansion but they did not like the idea.

Regardless, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries has everyone wondering what it is about. It has been the subject of many discussions among royal experts who fear that it could potentially be damaging to the royal family.

There are claims that the couple was desperate to edit the story in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Prince Harry allegedly saw some of the footage and begged to reshoot some scenes. It is alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made some unflattering comments about Kate Middleton.

But it was reportedly too late for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make edits or do reshoots as Netflix wanted to air their docuseries in December. However, the streaming giant has yet to confirm the Dec. 8 release date and announce the title of the show.