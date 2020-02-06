Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly enjoying their newfound freedom in their new life that they started at the picturesque Vancouver Island in Canada, earlier this year. Royal observers and followers are keenly waiting to find out the Sussexes' next move. As per the latest update, they are apparently maintaining a low profile and enjoying the quiet life.

According to a report by People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their nine-month-old son Archie are keeping their engagements "casual and unannounced" and spending free time performing recreational activities like hiking in the woods. A friend informed the publication that they are "relieved" now.

The Sussexes announced their royal exit soon after their return from a six-week-long break in Canada. As per the abdication agreement, Queen Elizabeth II accepted their desire to step back from royal duties and lead a financially independent life away from the royal family.

"This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done," a friend told the publication. "A weight has been lifted off their shoulders," the insider added.

While the world awaits to learn more about their future plans as they step into a new life, they are currently enjoying a quiet life. Citing People, Elle is reporting that they are spending time taking "long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

It is said that in exchange for their freedom, they had to not only give up their friends and family in Britain but also their HRH titles. As per the discussion, they will even have to pay back the taxpayers and will not receive any public funds.

Nevertheless, the conditions about giving up the HRH titles do not upset Harry.

"Harry doesn't care about the titles," a source revealed to the magazine. "It doesn't interest him; it never has," the insider added.