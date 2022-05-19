A royal biographer criticised Prince Harry's decision to turn his life into a docuseries for Netflix.

According to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allowed a Netflix camera crew into their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California to film their home life. It is understood to be the second project under their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The said documentary will reportedly be an "at-home with the Sussexes-style" series and that it has already been in production for some months. Details are still scant but producers are eyeing its premiere later this year in time for the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

Speaking of the rumoured project, royal expert Angela Levin blasted Prince Harry on Twitter. She pointed out the reason why the duke left his royal life to begin with, so he can live a quiet one in California with Meghan Markle. He had also previously opened up about suffering extreme anxiety when he hears the sound of the camera shutter and the flashing of camera lights.

But now he is back in the spotlight making projects with Netflix and allowing to be filmed for money. Levin wrote, "Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix."

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" raised concerns that the Duke of Sussex might also bring a Netflix camera crew to the Platinum Jubilee. She continued, "Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They will also bring their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, to the four-day event. However, they will not be part of the royal lineup on the Buckingham Palace balcony as only working royals will be there with Her Majesty.

Ahead of their visit to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, other royal experts have also voiced their concerns about Netflix cameras filming the event. They are also worried that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might steal the spotlight from Queen Elizabeth II, especially since they will have their children along. No doubt the public will want to see a glimpse of Lilibet since it will be her first time to personally see the royals.