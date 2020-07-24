Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now in the process of launching another lawsuit against an unnamed photographer for invasion of privacy of the family and their one-year-old son. The photographer is accused of taking photographs of Archie while he was in the backyard of their residence.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of their ongoing court case against British publication for printing Meghan Markle's private letter to her father publicly. Speaking with E! News, the couple's attorney Michael Krump has released more details about the lawsuit filed on Thursday. As per Krump, the anonymous photographer is allegedly "shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie." The photographs were "taken of activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst to [Meghan and Harry]."

However, the photographer alleges that the pictures were captured during Archie's outing at Malibu beach. According to the attorney, Archie has not stepped out in public for a long time defying the claims of the photographer. The couple believes that the picture was taken through drones or helicopters which suggest invasion of their privacy despite their "best efforts to fortify their home with mesh fencing." The former royals are now seeking the court's permission to "uncover" the identities of these photographers through subpoenas.

"[Meghan and Harry] do not presently know who broke the law to take these photographs of their son, or who is now trying to sell them to media outlets," the lawyer said.

Through this lawsuit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are only ensuring to protect their "right to privacy" under California law. "No drones, helicopters, or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," he added.

Meanwhile, in related news, a new biography of Harry and Meghan by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is believed to "plunge" the couple's relations with the "Royal Family to a new low," according to Daily Mail. A source told the publication that the book titled "Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" might be used by the couple to "settle scores."

The tell-all that comes out next month includes "participation of those closest to the couple." As per the sources, there were a number of meetings held in regard to the book that will unveil details about Sussexes life as working royals. "Regardless of the truth, it will make headlines worldwide and give a fulsome airing to the Sussexes' long list of grievances, yet again," an insider told the publication.

The book is already available to pre-order and will be released on Tuesday, August 11.