Royal biographer Andrew Morton said that Prince William was left baffled when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to name the godparents of their son Archie.

In an updated version of his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," the author said that the couple's decision to keep the names private was "another issue" that "perplexed William." The Duke of Cambridge had reportedly felt the need to announce the identity of the godparents because of their valuable role in Archie's growth.

"He, like others in the family, felt that those chosen to guide and counsel a future royal prince, seventh in line to the throne, should be identified," Morton wrote as quoted by Entertainment Daily.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "thought otherwise." The biographer claimed that the couple had "explained that the godparents were genuine friends, not celebrities or public figures, and had joined with the royal couple in preferring privacy."

The couple was eventually forced to announce the names of Archie's godparents, albeit days after his christening. He was baptised on July 6 in a private ceremony held at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, contrary to the public christening of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children.

There were only a few people in attendance at Archie's baptism. Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were there, Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Queen Elizabeth II was not able to attend due to a prior scheduled engagement.

It was six months after that the public learned that Archie's godparents include Prince Harry's former childhood nanny Tiggy Pettifer, his close friend Charlie van Straubenzee, and Prince Charles' former assistant Mark Dyer. It was initially believed that the Duchess of Sussex was against the idea of announcing the godparents' names to the public, and it was Prince Harry who refused to follow royal tradition.

Now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to decide where they will have their daughter Lilibet baptised. Speculations have it that they will have the christening in Santa Barbara given that they are no longer working members of the royal family, compared to their status during Archie's baptism.