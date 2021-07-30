It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plans to hold their daughter Lilibet Diana's christening in Windsor, but the duke's memoir announcement could pose a problem to this plan.

Royal biographer Angela Levin shared her doubts that the baptism could push through in London if he continues to criticise the monarchy. She said his announcement that he is releasing an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir late in 2022 could lead to the British royals hesitating whether to allow the christening or not.

"The public will get quite exasperated by endless interviews and words about how badly he has been treated and how awful they are. Yet, in the meantime, he wants to have baby Lilibet Diana baptised in Windsor. It's a case of having your cake and eating it," she said in an interview with GB News.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want Lilibet Diana to be baptised in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II. They want her to be there as she was not able to attend Archie's christening at St. George's Chapel in Windsor because of a prior engagement.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry up for 'awkward' christening for Lilibet

Sources claimed that the Duke of Sussex already shared this plan with his family when he joined Prince William for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. It was said that at that time, no one from his family knew about his memoir yet. They were reportedly caught by surprise when he announced it last week. Now, they fear for what the book may contain as it could be damaging to the monarchy.

Speaking about the memoir, Levin shared that it could be how the duke wants to show his freedom and take his revenge. Now that he is no longer a working royal, he has the liberty to tell what he wants to share about his life.

"I think he will go as far as he possibly can. I don't think there are any more boundaries for him," she said adding, "I think that is a huge problem for the royals. It is like someone who has been caged, he said he felt trapped and now he has his freedom. And my goodness he is going to take revenge. That is a very important part of what he wants to do."

Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," said that Prince Harry's memoir would mostly be about Princess Diana, her death, and the "people he didn't like surrounding that," which she claimed could very well be "the rest of his family."