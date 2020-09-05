It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not content with their £100 million deal with US streaming giant Netflix. They are believed to have political ambitions as well. The couple has applied to trademark the name of their 'sustainable travel' project Travalyst for a vast range of projects including lobbying, or trying to influence, governments.

Documents released this week by the Intellectual Property Office in London, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle added a new clause to their 2019 trademark registration: 'Lobbying with respect to laws regarding sustainable travel.'

In an online summit for the sustainable travel initiative in July, Harry called for people to use more eco-friendly travel options. Recently, Meghan urged Americans women to vote in the upcoming US presidential election in November. She joined former US first lady Michelle Obama's voter participation initiative When We All Vote, for a livestream Couch Party in August.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan didn't inform Queen Elizabeth II about their Netflix deal, before announcing it to the world.

A royal source told The Sun: "Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal." The 94-year-old monarchwas told by her aides about the couple's new venture. It comes following reports that royal officials "will examine the pair's deal" after they agreed to approval of any new commercial ventures when they quit public life.

"Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects - Prince Edwards' production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few. Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself," a source told Fabulous.

The sources added that queen, "knowing her grandson Harry as she does", will appreciate that the duke and duchess cannot be talked out of their plans. Harry and Meghan announced the deal on Wednesday by saying they planned to create programmes that "inform but also give hope" and make "impactful content that unlocks action".

Meanwhile, royal biographer Angela Levin also said that the Netflix deal was "the biggest exploitation of the Royal Family that has been in our lifetime". She was speaking on True Royalty TV.