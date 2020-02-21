In the recent Megxit update, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II may ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using their well-established Sussex Royal brand as they begin their new life as independent royals. It was speculated that this condition may hit them hard and they will have to rebrand themselves. However, the experts suggest that losing Sussex Royal brand may not be all that bad for them.

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Huddersfield-based brand expert Deborah Ogden explained that the change in their abdication agreement about using their personal brand may not hamper their reputation in the new world that they are about to explore as non-royals. She reveals that it will not have a "huge impact."

"With a personal brand, there is no question that they have invested their profile globally and established that. But it's my belief that a personal brand is more than a logo, so what they would spend time building is a strong reputation and strong profile to support certain causes," she said.

According to Ogden, they may lose some value but they have already established themselves with the causes they have supported in the past.

"They have been clever in the causes they have supported and messages they have put out there. They will lose some value from the Sussex Royal brand but my belief is that Prince Harry will always be Prince Harry therefore in the UK market, the American market, and the global markets that recognise the British Royal Family, I'm not sure taking it away will have a huge impact," she added.

The decision was made reportedly after lengthy and complex discussions between the queen and senior officials. Not too long after their exit, they even launched their new "Sussex Royal" website named after their Instagram page that was launched last year. In a very short span of time, the Instagram page garnered 11.2 million followers, just as many as Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Zoe Middleton-Lyons, senior account manager for branding agency Underscore, said that rebranding could actually prove to be "beneficial for the young royals."

"This is especially true for Meghan and Harry at such a crucial stage in their lives , as they can begin to create their own legacy,' she added.