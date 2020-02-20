Early January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world and the British royal family with Megxit. Terms and conditions were decided by the senior royals immediately after the big announcement. However, it is yet to implemented completely as the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been granted a transition period that will take effect on Tuesday, March 31. Meanwhile, the couple has released the details of their final royal engagements before they formally exit 'The Firm.'

According to Hello, the Sussexes have revealed that their transition period as agreed upon in their abdication agreement will take effect in the spring of 2020. Beginning from March 31, the royal couple will step back formally from their royal duties as per the arrangement. There is also a 12-month arrangement that has been put in place.

It is understood, thereafter, the royal parents will not be taking part in any official engagement in support of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that are funded by Sovereign Grant, a permanent financial arrangement designed for the royal family. In addition, they will have to quit their Buckingham Palace office and will be represented through their UK foundation team.

The pair is expected to participate in several royal events before they officially step back. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to London this later this month for their final engagements. The Duke of Sussex will be attending the Invictus Games Choir Visit on Friday, February 28. He will be joining legendary rockstar Jon Bon Jovi on the occasion.

Later, in March, the royal dad will also be present at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience alongside Lewis Hamilton. As for Meghan, she will be attending the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, March 5 and mark International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8.

As for their joint engagements, the duo will be in attendance at Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, March 7 as the Captain General Royal Marine, the title he inherited last year from his grandfather Prince Philip. Also, they will be joining the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

As announced previously, Harry and Meghan will be splitting their time between the UK and North America. Meanwhile, as the transition period begins they may formally retain their HRH styles but they cannot use them. Also, Harry can retain his military ranks including Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader. Nevertheless, they must not use their honorary titles during the transition period.