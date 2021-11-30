Royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not accept their position in the royal family, which led to their decision to leave.

He claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not understand what their titles entail. He explained that their popularity with the public does not matter when it comes to being senior royals. Instead, it is their position in the family. He alleged that the couple found it "difficult to accept" that the hierarchy among the British royals is more important than their popularity.

Morton, who penned the unauthorised book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not feel like they got the support they needed from "The Firm" so they stepped back from their roles.

"Harry was lower down the totem pole, and so too was Meghan. They didn't get the funding they wanted, they felt they didn't get the support they wanted," he told the Express.

Morton then likened the position of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, and her husband Lord Snowdon. He remembered them being really popular in the Swinging Sixties, but they too were "lower down the totem pole" when it comes to their position in the royal family.

"They were the glamorous faces of the Swinging Sixties but inside the Royal Family they were lower down the Queen Mother, the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne... they were all part of the main branch of the Royal Family," unlike Margaret and Snowdon," the royal commentator continued.

He called it a "remarkable parallel that Meghan and Harry are the same way." They are "incredibly popular in some sections and quarters of society but lower down the totem pole."

Morton, who also penned "Diana: Her True Story" with the help of the late Princess of Wales, has never been one to mince his words when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He previously raised doubts over her revelations with Oprah Winfrey that the palace refused her help for her mental health problems.