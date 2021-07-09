Lady Colin Campbell on Tuesday claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sullied the reputation of the British royals. She said they also took advantage of his close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

The 71-year-old author of "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," made several observations about the couple in her latest YouTube video. She said the Duke of Sussex knows about his grandmother's "great tolerance" and used this knowledge to his advantage.

"Harry knows that the Queen is a very tolerant person and so he and the wife have been taking full advantage of her tolerance in the hope that they would get away with everything," she said.

Campbell, also known as Lady C, pointed out that "as we have seen and we are going to see more and more," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have not got away with everything." She added that "they're not being allowed to get away with everything."

"Nor are they going to get away with everything indeed as I've said before, the fight back has started," she claimed, as she also accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of tainting the reputation of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Lady C claimed that they have "sullied" not just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's reputation, but that of the "British people in general." She even went as far as made assumptions that the 36-year-old duke "has always been jealous" of his older brother because he is next in line to the British throne after their father, Prince Charles becomes king.

"Harry used to say when he was a little boy, 'I'll be king', he was happy to offer himself. He's always wanted to be number one," she claimed.

Lady C's views about Prince Harry's treatment of Queen Elizabeth II contradict what the royal said in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. He admitted that he could never disappoint his grandmother because he has "too much respect for her." He said he also never blindsided her in his and Meghan Markle's plans and decisions. On the contrary, he made sure to discuss them with her.