Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking forward to their return to the U.K. in June because they want their children Archie and Lilibet to bond with Queen Elizabeth II.

The family will be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations although details about the events they will join remain scant. It has been reported, however, that they will not be on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast.

However, this is the least of the couple's concerns as they are reportedly more focused on letting their children meet the royals, especially the Queen. Insiders claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited for Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, to meet their great-grandmother.

"As far as celebrations go the bigger focus right now is on the Jubilee and their big trip to the UK. Overall, they're cautiously excited," a source told Hollywood Life adding, "They know all eyes will be on them, which is always stressful but at the same time, it's going to be a chance for them to show the world that they're still very much a part of the family."

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could extend UK stay after Jubilee for Lilibet

The insider claimed that "the whole hoopla about them not being on the balcony was way off the mark, they're very pleased to be able to step back from that. The last thing they want to do is take away attention from The Queen, they're going to honor her and celebrate her."

The source continued, "Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can't wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili. That's what they're most excited about."

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be the first time Lilibet will meet Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royals. It will be a reunion with Archie, who was only ten months old when the family last saw him. The source said that the timing of the celebrations, from June 2 to 5, is "really lovely" because Lilibet will turn a year old on June 4. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be able to celebrate her milestone with the royals.