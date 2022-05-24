Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot to look forward to when they return to the U.K. in June. Not only will they be participating in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children Archie and Lilibet, they will also have to make plans for their daughter's birthday which also falls in the same month, and possibly her christening too.

Lilibet will turn one year old on June 4, which happens to be Day 3 of the four-day event to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. Royal experts have weighed in on the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might celebrate their daughter's milestone with the British royals given that they will join them for the celebrations.

The couple had already announced that they are excited and honoured to be part of the momentous occasion. It is said that they will join the family in certain gatherings. But they are not part of the royal lineup for the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on June 2.

Details about their return remain scant, as well as the extent of their involvement in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But speculations are rife that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could extend their stay in the U.K. afterwards. This way, they can spend more time with the British royals and possibly patch things up with them.

Meanwhile, Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross think the celebrations would be a good time to have Lilibet baptised in England too while they are there. Garibaldi said, "Maybe Lilibet will have her christening while they are at Windsor during the Platinum Jubilee" to which her co-host replied, "It's such a busy weekend, especially we talked about last week about how members of the Royal Family are going to different, you know, countries within the United Kingdom [for Jubilee celebrations]."

It is not yet known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already had Lilibet christened in California, where they now reside. The couple has been very private about their children and they rarely share their photos. The only time the public saw a glimpse of Lilibet was from the family portrait the couple released in Christmas 2021. The little girl had her face turned away from the camera and even Archie, 3, was looking to the side too.