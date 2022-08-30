Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the U.K. in September for some charity visits. However, it is said that a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II remains unlikely amid security concerns.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal battle with the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police (MET) regarding police protection. He has requested to be allowed to personally fund his and his family's security during visits to the country since his security detail from the U.S.A. does not have full access to British intelligence.

The request is pending a judicial hearing, and the level of protection Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get when they visit the U.K. next month remains unclear. According to reports, the couple themselves are not yet sure what kind of security they will have.

It is said that because of this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not see Queen Elizabeth II. The couple reportedly has Wednesday and Thursday free on their schedule, and they could potentially visit Her Majesty on those days. But insiders for The Telegraph said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to see the 96-year-old monarch, be it at Windsor Castle or at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Sussex couple were recently in the U.K. in June to join the royals when they celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They were granted the same police protection given to the other royals given that it was a family event.

They attended two events: the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace and the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral. But they only appeared in public for the service.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that the couple will be in Manchester on Sept. 5 to attend the One Young World Summit. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give a speech as one of the counsellors of the organisation. It is believed that during this time, Queen Elizabeth II will already be back at Windsor Castle from Balmoral. Then on Sept. 6, the couple will travel to Germany for the launch of the 2023 Invictus Games and then on Sept. 8, they will be in London for the WellChild Awards, for which the Duke of Sussex is a patron.