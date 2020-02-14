Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to let go off their staff in London after announcing to split time in between the UK and North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fired all 15 of the UK staffers and closed their office at the Buckingham Palace, reports Daily Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex conveyed the news to their team in person in January, after they announced they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The outlet reports that while a few of the staffers may be adjusted into the royal household, most of them have been left unemployed and are now negotiating redundancy packages.

"Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies," a source told the outlet.

The 15 staffers who have lost their jobs include Sara Latham, Harry and Meghan's communications chief who was senior advisor for Hillary Clinton's campaign in the US 2016 presidential election and has previously worked for the Obamas too.

Her deputy, assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, is also leaving the Buckingham Palace press staff. A long-serving and devoted member of the palace, she was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II.

Fiona Mcilwham, newly appointed private secretary of the royal couple will also lose her job. However, she is on secondment from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is likely to be found in a role in Whitehall. Meanwhile, Harry's programme co-ordinator Clara Loughran who has worked with the 35-year-old for a long time and was trusted to hand Meghan her bouquet in church on her wedding day, will also leave the team.

Harry and Meghan's social media expert David Watkins and assistant communications secretary Julie Burley are also understood to be leaving the palace.

The team is expected to work on a few last royal engagements as Harry and Meghan transition into financially independent members of the royal family. A source told the publication that the staff respects the decision taken by the Sussexes and are supporting each other through the testing times.

"The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken. They are all close and supporting each other. The team is busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements," the insider said.