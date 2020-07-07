Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust for a joint virtual engagement to discuss matters related to justice and equal rights. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the call from their new Los Angeles home where they have been residing with their son Archie.

The video chat took place last week as a part of online weekly sessions with Queen's Commonwealth Trusts that are conducted every Wednesday. For their virtual appearance, the couple were joined on the video chat with Chrisann Jarrett, co-founder of We Belong, Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas, Mike Omoniyi, founder of The Common Sense Network and Abdullahi Alim, the leader of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers.

We Belong is a UK-based organisation that works with young people who have migrated to the UK from other parts of the World. As for Equality Bahamas, it is a community organisation working to promote women's rights as human rights.

Talking to the young leaders, Prince Harry talked about "acknowledging the past" of the Commonwealth and correcting the wrong. He went on to say that this could be an "uncomfortable" task but it needs to be done for the larger good.

"When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do. It's not going to be easy and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits," said Harry, whose grandmother is the Queen of Commonwealth.

He went on to talk about the issues of "unconscious bias" and said only when we overcome that will we be able to right the wrong and make the change in the society. "This change is needed and it's coming," he said.

Joining in the conversation, Meghan talked about equality, a fundamental human right.

"We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it's only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships. Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing - which is a fundamental human right," Meghan said during the call.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail notes that Harry's statement "appears to be a swipe at the British Empire" which has been ruled by his family for years. He was also criticised for his comments by Tory MP Andrew Rosindell stating: "That is not the appropriate thing to do. I'm not sure his grandmother would be too pleased either."