Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Halloween by taking their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet trick or treating. They were photographed with pumpkin baskets on hand, walking around their Montecito neighbourhood.

A photo circulating online appears to show the family of four walking casually on the street. The Duke of Sussex has one hand carrying the basket and the other holding on to his son's hand, who also carried another pumpkin basket ready to gather sweets.

The 39-year-old royal is dressed in his usual casual wear of T-shirt and jeans with sneakers and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, four-year-old Prince Archie is in an all-black ensemble. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, also went casual in jeans, shirt and sneakers and wore a witch's hat. She carried two-year-old Princess Lilibet, who was dressed in a billowing pink skirt and witch's hat, in one arm.

It appears that someone took a picture of Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lilibet as they were trick and treating on Halloween

One royal watcher wrote on X: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet were out for treat or trick. I love that the Sussex [sic] gets to do normal things every parents enjoy doing with their children."

To which another user commented: "A perfectly normal peaceful scene." Another wrote: "Makes a change seeing them with the kids."

One royal watcher wrote on X: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet were out for treat or trick. I love that the Sussex [sic] gets to do normal things every parents enjoy doing with their children."

Body language expert Judi James shared that the outing showcases the parents' "loving relationship and idyllic parenting" while sharing a message about their wish for privacy.

She told Mirror UK: "They are clearly aware that a back view tells all they need to in terms of the narrative of their loving relationship and idyllic parenting while also posting the message that they want their privacy respected."

James claimed that seeing the family not in disguise also stirs speculations that they wanted to be spotted trick or treating.

She continued: "Yes, as Meghan herself mentioned when she spoke about how she and Harry used their Halloween disguises to take the opportunity to mingle out in public without being recognised, this could have been the perfect season to go out with the children with all four in Halloween masks or costumes to mingle and have fun without being recognised at all, and no need for back views?"

James pointed out that Prince Harry and Prince Archie even have their baskets ready, "suggesting they were setting out to go knocking on doors asking for treats, which would have to be a show-stopping moment for anyone opening their door to find the royal line-up on their porch".

This is the first time that the Sussexes' were spotted trick or treating following the duchess' revelation in her 2022 interview with Ellen DeGeneres that they previously had their children wear costumes when they celebrated Halloween in 2021.

The former "Suits" star shared: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," the duchess said adding that Prince Archie only wore his dinosaur outfit for "about five minutes."

DeGeneres corrected "not even five minutes" and shared that Prince Harry had to talk his son "into putting the head on". Meanwhile, Princess Lilibet was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi" as the duchess described it.

Meghan and Harry's Halloween costumes in 2016.

During her appearance on the show, Meghan Markle also recalled spending Halloween in 2016 with Prince Harry. He had visited Toronto and brought his cousin Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank along. She said they wore "very bizarre" costumes for a post-apocalyptic themed party and so no one recognised them. She told DeGeneres: "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple. We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out."