Meghan Markle shared a brief glimpse of her and Prince Harry's eldest child, Archie, during a surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of the two-year-old standing inside his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the family's Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. He is wearing denim jeans and a grey shirt and a pair of Peppa Pig yellow boots to match the yellow basket in his hand.

Archie has made a few appearances in the past, including in the footage released during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in March. It showed the young boy playing on a beach with his mother and their dogs, while the duke took their video.

On his second birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of him holding a bunch of balloons on their Archewell Foundation website. But he was front and centre in a video shared to celebrate his first birthday, in which his mum read to him "Duck! Rabbit!" The tot also made a cameo on the trailer for "The Me You Can't See."

On her interview with show host Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Markle said that Archie "loves being a big brother" to his baby sister Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

"Somebody told H and I, when you have one kid it's a hobby and two's parenting, and we realise what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along, so they had that moment of this is fun, oh, this is how it is now," she shared.

She also talked about how they spent Halloween with their children and said Archie is not into it at all. He dressed as a dinosaur for less than five minutes and Lilibet dressed up as an adorable skunk.

Meghan Markle also told DeGeneres that Archie knows he is featured in her children's book "The Bench." He knows their two dogs are even on the first page when he pointed them out by their names, Pula (black labrador) and Guy (beagle).