Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared many loving moments during the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany which were caught on camera. One such moment was captured in behind-the-scenes photos taken by their friend during the last day of the games on September 16.

The couple's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of snaps taken from the sporting event. One is a black and white picture showing the 39-year-old royal on stage at the Merkur Spiel-Arena with a phone in his hand as he rehearses his speech for the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex watches him from the front row. Harriman captioned the shot: "A lovely moment from this years @weareinvictusgames."

He also shared a couple more images taken from the closing ceremony. One shows Meghan Markle with her hand on Prince Harry's back as they arrived at the arena and welcomed by a group of people. The other shows them clapping from their seats along with other guests.

He captioned the photos: "Lovely moments from this years @weareinvictusgames." He also included a candid moment between the Duchess of Sussex and a volunteer at the Invictus Games.

Harriman has helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex capture some of the important moments in their lives. He helped them announce they were expecting another child, Princess Lilibet, in February 2021.

He captured their photo remotely via iPad which shows Prince Harry smiling and barefoot as he looks lovingly at Meghan Markle who cradles her baby bump as she rests on his lap. Later he took their daughter's first official portrait during her first birthday on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage on June 4, 2022.

At the 2023 Invictus Games, the former "Suits" star talked about their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, during the Family & Friends party on September 12. She apologised for arriving to the games late as she had to make sure the children were settled first before she flew to Germany.

"I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home. Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you," she said during her speech. Meghan Markle also expressed her excitement to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the Invictus Games in the future.