Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken up about the ongoing situation in Israel on Wednesday, following the surprise attacks by Hamas militants on Saturday, October 7. They shared their heartache but steered clear of politics in their response.

In a statement headlined "With Heavy Hearts" posted on their Archewell Foundation website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their team shared that they "stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality".

They added: "We are supporting our partners and organisations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."

Their message came after other senior British royal family members also made separate announcements on the conflict in the Middle East. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their support for Israel and condemned Hamas.

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement posted on the couple's social media page that they are "profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horror inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them".

The statement continued: "As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come. Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office then referenced the prince's trip to the Middle East in June 2018, which saw him travel solo to Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in four days. He made history as the first royal family member to visit the Jewish state on official business.

The statement concluded: "Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope — that of a better future. In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement that King Charles "is extremely concerned" about this situation and "has asked to be kept actively updated".

"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak. His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel," the spokesperson added.

King Charles III reportedly also had the chance to share his concern and his thoughts and prayers to those affected by the conflict in the Middle East when he spoke to President Herzog of Israel and King Abdullah of Jordan on the phone on Wednesday afternoon.

The president visited England in 2021 and was welcomed by the monarch at his former home at Highgrove House. Meanwhile, King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania were among the royal guests at his May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey. His Majesty last visited Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories in 2020 where he met then Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. During their meeting, King Charles denounced the horrors of the Holocaust and the dangers of antisemitism. He also expressed his sorrow at the hardships suffered by the Palestinian people.

Hamas' surprise attack on Saturday started with thousands of rockets launched into southern and central Israel, hitting cities as far as Tel Aviv. Hamas militants then breached the heavily-defended Gaza border and infiltrated nearly two dozen southern Israeli towns, where they took civilians and soldiers captive and mercilessly killed families even babies.

Hamas has killed over 1,000 civilians last weekend and wounded 2,500 since the surprise attacks, according to Israel Defense Forces international (IDF) spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. There are reportedly 150 Israelis being held hostage in Gaza, which Israel has since attacked in retaliation.