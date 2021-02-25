Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "disappointed" after they were stripped of all their remaining royal roles, but it has not affected the family bond they share with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Harry and Meghan are losing their royal roles as it is not possible for them to "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service" along with their new lucrative careers in America. The Sussexes responded to this by saying "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," which created even further controversy.

Sources say that their response certainly ruffled feathers at the palace, while others noted they would not have made such a comment had the palace statement simply referred to "royal" service instead of public. However, a royal source insisted: "There is a very strong family bond," reports People magazine.

Meanwhile, a source close to Harry and Meghan said that they "respect the decision that was reached" by "The Firm" even though they feel sad about losing patronages and Harry's honorary military titles.

Those close to Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, believe that the royal siblings will now be able to repair their rift as the recent decision has put an end to arguments about Harry's role as a working royal.

The people close to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex also reiterated the sentiments of the palace sources noting that there is a difference between the British royal family and "The Firm," and there can be some room to build bridges now that the official feud is out of the way.

However, one factor that could completely change the family dynamics is Harry and Meghan's upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The programme titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" will air on the network on March 7, hours after the rest of the royal family appears in "A Celebration for Commonwealth Day" on BBC.