A few weeks after their royal tour to South Africa, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a break. The royal couple will be taking time off in November.

A royal insider told CNN that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking a brief sabbatical towards the end of the year and they will be dividing their time between the USA and UK. The news comes hours after the British television network ITV News released a documentary about their 10-day tour to South Africa in September with their five-month son, Archie Harrison.

As per the report, the downtime will last six weeks. During this time, the couple will not be engaging in any public events, and will devote their time to the family.

The break starts mid-November as soon as they fulfill their current commitments. A report by Hello suggests that the couple will be taking off to the USA to be with Meghan's mother and Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland, who resides in Los Angeles.

The ITV broadcaster Tom Bradby had followed the couple during their Africa tour and admitted that the media scrutiny left them "vulnerable and bruised." The journalist revealed that the 35-year-old prince admitted an interest in leaving the UK during their time off and considered Cape Town an "amazing" place for his family to settle.

However, it is unlikely to relocate for them at the moment. Even though the royals are steering away from the public eye for a while, they will be back to spend Archie's first Christmas with the rest of the British Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth, in Sandringham.

The documentary titled "Harry and Meghan: An African Adventure" not only talks about their African tour but also how she has been dealing with media backlash. It dwells on the aspect how it all took a toll for her when she was pregnant and preparing for motherhood.

"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging," Meghan said in an emotional moment. "And then when you have a newborn, you know...especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, yeah, well I guess," the duchess added.

The 38-year-old mother even thanked Bradby for showing concern and asking her about her wellbeing. She admitted that is has been a real "struggle" for her. Her emotional answer evoked a massive reaction from her fans and triggered a trending hashtag on Twitter #WeLoveYouMeghan.