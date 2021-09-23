Royal biographer Adam Helliker believes that a Christmas visit to the U.K. would be a good time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to patch things up with the royals.

He believes it is important for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the trip back home as soon as they can before it is too late. He said the visit would not only benefit both families but would greatly make Queen Elizabeth II happy, especially since she is getting older and has yet to see Lilibet Diana.

"I think it's imperative for family unity that the whole family comes over because, to put it bluntly, the queen is getting older and these won't arrive too often again," Helliker told The Sun.

He said Prince Harry will only regret it later if he takes longer to heal the alleged rift with his family. He thinks the 37-year old "will feel particularly guilty" if his grandmother does not see Archie and Lilibet soon. Helliker even suggested a trip back home to the U.K. in December where the royals will gather for Christmas.

"I think if they're going to try to patch things up - and we all hope they will work to increase what remains of the unity between them and the family - then I think it's paramount that they start planning a trip for maybe early December," he explained and shared his doubts that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "want to be restricted by spending any Christmases at Sandringham." He thinks they could visit sometime in the middle of December or plan a "pre-Christmas trip to say hello to the family."

"For Harry, those family ties - until he was encouraged by her [Meghan Markle] to break them - were really important," he added.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl previously said that the December trip can "pave the way for a healing of the family rift." The couple can also finally personally introduce Lilibet to the family.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already requested to meet with Queen Elizabeth II privately when they return to the U.K. for Christmas. This move has reportedly shocked royal aides given what they have put her through this year.