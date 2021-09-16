Time magazine misjudged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for calling them "influential" according to royal biographer Angela Levin.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" does not agree that the couple should be included in the magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the world. She called it "the most extraordinary misjudgment of the magazine" because the couple are not good examples when it comes to family dynamics.

"The world's most influential people? Surely not on the values of family," Levin told The Sun.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

She expressed her disbelief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even made it to this year's Time 100 because of how they have treated the British royals. She asked how the publication "can crown someone as influential when they are so bitter and angry with their in-laws."

Levin pointed out that the Duke of Sussex is even angry at "his own family and spouting out criticism which has often been found out to be a lie." She called it "absolutely baffling."

"I just don't understand that, within a 100 people, how they could come into it. They might have done a very good job for climate change but they fly whenever they want to by private plane. Is that an influential thing?" she asked referring to backlash on Prince Harry's choice of travelling by jet which is not eco-friendly at all and goes against his call for sustainability.

"Is it compassion? They haven't been too compassionate with a lot of people," the royal expert added in reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archwell Foundation with its mission of showing compassion towards others.

"Sure they did some good things, absolutely. But if you're saying they're the world's most influential people you have to take into account the negative," she continued, as she then talked about the alleged "lies" the couple has said about the British royals. Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not deserve to be on Time 100 because they have disrespected Queen Elizabeth II "just because they don't like some of the things she's said and done."