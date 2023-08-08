Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged to take legal action against a YouTuber who plans to turn the "Worldwide Privacy Tour" episode from "South Park" into reality. He invited his viewers to stage a protest outside the couple's Montecito home.

Andy Signore, who runs the "Popcorned Palace" YouTube Channel that has over 41,000 subscribers, suggested that he would rent a tour bus that would take him and his followers from L.A. all the way to Montecito outside the couple's home. He told viewers that they will bring their "we want privacy signs" and their megaphones and go outside the couple's home and demand privacy.

He added, "we may be able to offer a few tickets to help us offset this bus tour." He also asked for donations that "will go towards the research" of potentially making the stunt happen, although he did also ask his viewers not to "be a crazy person."

"We are not going to harass them. We don't want you to harass them. This is not an open arms to harass them. Don't make it twisted. Don't be a crazy person. Leave them alone. But we're gonna try to have some fun and see where they're from and make our own little, you know, it's a kind of a protest," he added.

Signore is referring to an episode of "South Park" that satirised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's quest for privacy in their decision to leave their royal life in the U.K. The episode showed animated versions of the royals holding up signs printed with "We want privacy" as they toured around the world.

Later, after receiving backlash over the stunt suggestion, the YouTuber clarified that he was only joking. He urged people not to harass anyone especially Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and said that he is not showing up at their house.

For the record - I’m an online personality - you won’t hear me cry WAAAAGH for folks hating me… it comes with the territory. But I ain’t posting photos of Meghan & Harry’s kids, or their physical address, or literal revenge porn of them! You all are PSYCHOS. As I said in the… — Andy Signore (@andysignore) August 7, 2023

However, his video has concerned Christopher Bouzy of the data analysis company Bot Sentinel, which has investigated online attacks against Meghan Markle. He said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should take Signore's suggestion seriously as it poses a threat to their safety.

He suggested that they take legal action against the YouTuber telling Newsweek, "The recent escalation by this group of YouTubers to target Harry and Meghan offline, and go on a targeted harassment tour, is a matter of great concern and seriousness."

Bouzy added, "This incident underscores the worrisome trend of bad actors weaponizing YouTube to target individuals and the disturbing reality that YouTube is turning a blind eye to targeted harassment."

He shared that in light of these circumstances, he hopes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "explore every legal avenue to safeguard their wellbeing." He suggested "seeking a restraining order, given the escalating nature of this harassment and its potential risks to their family's safety."

Signore, on his end, further clarified with the publication that there is no intention to harass or stalk the Sussexes outside of their house. He said the plan was just to drive by their house for a photo op like most Hollywood tour buses do.

Meghan Markle has opened up about feeling paranoid over her family's safety in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries. Fighting back tears, she remembered the death threats she received online and how she worries that one day someone would enter their home. She said, "You are making people want to kill me. It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared. That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night, looking down my hallway, like, 'Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on?"